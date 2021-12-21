Heavy snow and freezing rain forecast for the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Hazardous driving conditions are forecast again on two southern Interior highways, with heavy snow and freezing rain expected.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

The national weather agency said an approaching Pacific system is expected to give a significant amount of snow across higher elevation passes beginning Tuesday evening.

“Snow, at times heavy, will impact travel conditions through to Thursday,” the agency said.

Estimates of how much will fall vary widely. Currently, Environment Canada forecasts between 25 and 40 centimetres for the Coquihalla, and 10 to 20 centimetres for Highway 3.

“In addition, there is a risk of freezing rain on Wednesday from Hope to the Coquihalla Summit, as well as Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass,” Environment Canada said.

The Coquihalla Highway opened Monday but is still restricted to commercial vehicles and inter-city buses, and will have sections with reduced lanes and limited speeds. Vehicles will be limited to 60 kilometres per hour in two-lane sections and 100 kilometres per hour in four-lane sections.

REMINDER: #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla may now be open to commercial traffic, but there's still a lot of work to do still ahead. pic.twitter.com/lyYsA1i7L4 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 20, 2021

The route, which is the main link between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, has been closed since it suffered significant damage from multiple slides and washouts following a powerful atmospheric river that hit B.C. in mid-November. About 20 sites were impacted along the route, with about 130 kilometres needing repairs.

With most commercial vehicles now moving to Highway 5, travel restrictions were on Highway 3 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday to allow the route between Hope and Princeton to be used for non-essential travel.