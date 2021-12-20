GO-Vaxx bus returns to London’s Pond Mills neighbourhood Thursday

All aboard the GO-Vaxx bus in Pond Mills this Thursday as the mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic returns to the neighbourhood to help increase access to vaccination.

The bus, which has been converted to a fully operational clinic complete with all necessary equipment and trained staff, will be stationed at 1200 Commissioners Road East (Commissioners Road at Deveron Crescent, close to the Food Basics) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

No appointments are necessary for the mobile clinic, which will offer first doses of the paediatric Pfizer vaccine to children aged five to 11, as well as second or third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who are eligible.

The GO-Vaxx bus is the result of a partnership between Metrolinx and the Ontario Ministry of Health and is meant to “increase opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and support communities that cannot access mass vaccination clinics.” It previously stopped in Pond Mills on Dec. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who attend are asked to bring their health card. If they don’t have one or it’s expired, they can bring some other form of government-issued photo ID.

7:44 Latest developments in Covid as Omicron surges Latest developments in Covid as Omicron surges

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather in case there’s a queue, while being sure to wear clothes that allow for easy access to the upper arm, like a loose-fitting shirt. Masks that cover the nose, mouth and chin will be required.

Read more: Booster eligibility expands across Ontario for people aged 18 and older

Those planning to get a shot are also reminded to eat and drink something before the visit to avoid feeling faint or dizzy afterward.

People should not go to the bus clinic if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on additional walk-in pop-up vaccine clinics can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website while the schedule for the GO-Vaxx bus can be found on the province’s website.