Health

Booster eligibility expands across Ontario for people aged 18 and older

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2021 6:04 am
TORONTO — Ontarians 18 and older can now book a COVID-19 vaccine booster through the provincial portal, as long as it has been at least three months since they had their second shot.

But many social media users who logged in to reserve a spot this morning reported facing a virtual lineup of more than an hour.

Others said the earliest appointments they could find were more than a month away, while others reported no available appointments in their region.

As well, York Region Public Health said it is not offering booster shots for people under 50 years old in order to get the older population a chance to get a third shot first.

Read more: Ontarians 18+ can get COVID vaccine boosters Monday

The province announced Wednesday that it was expanding eligibility in an effort to bolster defences against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Pharmacies were able to start offering the boosters to younger adults on Friday, but now Ontarians can make appointments through the province’s or a local public health unit’s website.

There are also new public health restrictions in effect in Ontario, in a move Premier Doug Ford said was designed to protect against Omicron while the population gets boosters.

As of Sunday, restaurants, retailers, gyms and other indoor settings will only be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, while outdoor gatherings can only have 25.

— With files from Global News

© 2021 The Canadian Press
