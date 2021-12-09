Provincial GO-Vaxx Bus to stop in London’s Pond Mills neighbourhood Saturday

As part of efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake and overcome barriers to access, Ontario’s GO-Vaxx bus mobile clinic will be setting up shop in London, Ont., this weekend.

The bus will stop in London’s Pond Mills neighbourhood on Saturday, offering first doses to anyone five and older and second or third doses to those who are eligible from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Commissioners Rd. East, near Deveron Crescent and close to the Food Basics.

The bus, which travels across the province to malls, festivals, events and community hubs, is a partnership between the Ontario Ministry of Health and Metrolinx.

Officials say all COVID-19 public health safety precautions will be followed on the bus, which is fully equipped to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safely.

“No appointments are necessary and anyone from the neighbourhood who would like to receive a dose of the vaccine is welcome to stop by,” officials add.

Those who attend are asked to bring their health card. If they don’t have one or it’s expired, they can bring some other form of government-issued photo ID.

If you go, dress for the weather in case there’s a queue. At the same make sure you were clothes that allow for easy access to the upper arm, like a loose-fitting shirt. Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.

Eat and drink something before the visit to avoid feeling faint or dizzy afterwards.

And of course, don’t go to the bus clinic if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Information on additional walk-in pop-up vaccine clinics can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website while the GO-Vaxx bus’s schedule can be found on the province’s website.

Do you live in the Pond Mills neighbourhood? @ONThealth’s #GOVAXX bus is coming to a stop near you! The mobile bus clinic will run from 11AM to 6PM this Saturday at 1200 Commissioners Rd E (at Deveron Crescent & Commissioners Rd E, close to Food Basics). #LdnOnt #Middlesex /1 — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) December 8, 2021

