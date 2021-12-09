SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Provincial GO-Vaxx Bus to stop in London’s Pond Mills neighbourhood Saturday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted December 9, 2021 9:31 am
A Go-Vaxx bus mobile clinic as seen in Aug. 2021. View image in full screen
A Go-Vaxx bus mobile clinic as seen in Aug. 2021. via @MetrolinxSpox/Twitter

As part of efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake and overcome barriers to access, Ontario’s GO-Vaxx bus mobile clinic will be setting up shop in London, Ont., this weekend.

The bus will stop in London’s Pond Mills neighbourhood on Saturday, offering first doses to anyone five and older and second or third doses to those who are eligible from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1200 Commissioners Rd. East, near Deveron Crescent and close to the Food Basics.

Read more: Ontario science table recommends weekly rapid COVID tests in schools, workplaces in some areas

The bus, which travels across the province to malls, festivals, events and community hubs, is a partnership between the Ontario Ministry of Health and Metrolinx.

Officials say all COVID-19 public health safety precautions will be followed on the bus, which is fully equipped to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine safely.

Story continues below advertisement

“No appointments are necessary and anyone from the neighbourhood who would like to receive a dose of the vaccine is welcome to stop by,” officials add.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 37 cases

Those who attend are asked to bring their health card. If they don’t have one or it’s expired, they can bring some other form of government-issued photo ID.

If you go, dress for the weather in case there’s a queue. At the same make sure you were clothes that allow for easy access to the upper arm, like a loose-fitting shirt. Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth and chin.

Eat and drink something before the visit to avoid feeling faint or dizzy afterwards.

And of course, don’t go to the bus clinic if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Information on additional walk-in pop-up vaccine clinics can be found on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website while the GO-Vaxx bus’s schedule can be found on the province’s website.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagpop up vaccine clinic tagPond Mills tagGo-VAXX taggo-vaxx bus mobile clinic tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers