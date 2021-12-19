Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death on Spadina Crescent East

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found dead in a home on Sunday morning.

Officers found the body at a home in the 1400 block of Spadina Crescent East just after 4 a.m.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and are investigating.

Saskatoon Police Services’s major crime and forensic identification sections are working on the case.

More information will be released by the major crime section when it is available.

Saskatoon police say anyone with information can call them at 306-975-8300 or Saskatoon CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.