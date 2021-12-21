Saskatoon police deem death ‘non-suspicious’

A death in Saskatoon’s North Park neighbourhood is no longer suspicious, according to police.
Officers with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) attended a home in the 1400 block of Spadina Crescent East just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 19.
A 20-year-old man was found deceased within the residence. His name was not released by police.
Investigators with the SPS major crime section concluded the death was non-suspicious, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
Police said the investigation will be continued by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
