Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police deem death ‘non-suspicious’

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 7:32 pm
Saskatoon police have concluded the death of a 20-year-old man was not suspicious. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police have concluded the death of a 20-year-old man was not suspicious. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

A death in Saskatoon’s North Park neighbourhood is no longer suspicious, according to police.

Officers with the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) attended a home in the 1400 block of Spadina Crescent East just after 4 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death on Spadina Crescent East

A 20-year-old man was found deceased within the residence. His name was not released by police.

Investigators with the SPS major crime section concluded the death was non-suspicious, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Police said the investigation will be continued by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Click to play video: 'Kindersley, Sask. mother receives 6-year sentence for death of infant daughter' Kindersley, Sask. mother receives 6-year sentence for death of infant daughter
Kindersley, Sask. mother receives 6-year sentence for death of infant daughter – Dec 3, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSuspicious Death tagSpadina Crescent tagMajor Crime Section tagNorth Park tagNot Suspicious tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers