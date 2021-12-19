Menu

Canada

Kings County N.S. woman killed in early morning crash

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 19, 2021 11:27 am
A woman from Kings County in Nova Scotia has died in a single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood. . View image in full screen
A woman from Kings County in Nova Scotia has died in a single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood. . RCMP / Supplied

A woman from Kings County in Nova Scotia died in a single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood.

RCMP said an officer on patrol found a car off the road on Hwy. 201 just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The passenger in the car — a 25-year-old woman — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree,” RCMP wrote in a release.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

