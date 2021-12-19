Kings County N.S. woman killed in early morning crash

A woman from Kings County in Nova Scotia died in a single-vehicle crash in South Greenwood.
RCMP said an officer on patrol found a car off the road on Hwy. 201 just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
The passenger in the car — a 25-year-old woman — was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 25-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree,” RCMP wrote in a release.
The road was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.
