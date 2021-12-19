Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after taxi struck in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Sunday in Fredericton, after the taxi she was trying to get into was struck by another vehicle.

Fredericton police said the collision happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 500-block of Queen Street.

“At the time of the collision, three patrons were attempting to get in the taxi,” police wrote in a news release.

“One adult female was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, one person received minor injuries and one with no injuries. The driver of the taxi escaped with no injuries.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested and police said “it is believed that alcohol is a factor in the collision.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fredericton police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.