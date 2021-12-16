Hastings Prince Edward Public Health moves Belleville, Ont. COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next week, there will be a new location for the vaccine clinic in Belleville.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health will be moving the clinic from the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre to the Family Dental Centre Arena.

The health unit says there has been an increased demand to accommodate booster shots, which created the need for a larger space.

The location change will allow public health to book appointments sooner and in larger numbers.

“Hastings Prince Edward Public Health needs this additional space to enable them to vaccinate as many residents as quickly as possible, and we feel fortunate to be able to provide them with this facility for that purpose,” says Belleville mayor Mitch Panciuk.

“We are proud to host this clinic for not only our Belleville residents but for the region as a whole.”

Public health says they will have staff reach out to those affected by this decision and will work with them to make alternative arrangements when possible.

