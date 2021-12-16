SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health moves Belleville, Ont. COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By John Lawless Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 8:22 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has moved the location of Belleville's vaccination clinic. View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has moved the location of Belleville's vaccination clinic. Global News

Starting next week, there will be a new location for the vaccine clinic in Belleville.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health will be moving the clinic from the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre to the Family Dental Centre Arena.

The health unit says there has been an increased demand to accommodate booster shots, which created the need for a larger space.

The location change will allow public health to book appointments sooner and in larger numbers.

Read more: New COVID-19 restrictions implemented for Hastings, Prince Edward

“Hastings Prince Edward Public Health needs this additional space to enable them to vaccinate as many residents as quickly as possible, and we feel fortunate to be able to provide them with this facility for that purpose,” says Belleville mayor Mitch Panciuk.

“We are proud to host this clinic for not only our Belleville residents but for the region as a whole.”

Public health says they will have staff reach out to those affected by this decision and will work with them to make alternative arrangements when possible.

