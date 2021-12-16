New COVID-19 restrictions implemented for Hastings, Prince Edward

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has implemented new restrictions to fight the rise of the COVID-19 in the region.

“The number of cases in our region are increasing at a concerning rate, and with the holidays approaching, we must take further action now to protect our community and reduce strain on our critical health care resources,” said Dr. Ethan Toumishey, acting medical officer of health for the region.

Wednesday, Toumishey implemented a class order and letter of instruction, both aimed at addressing the spread of the virus in private gatherings and public spaces. Both regulations will begin at 12:01 a.m. this Friday.

The Section 22 order will limit private gatherings to 10 people and require hosts of such gatherings to provide contact information and other details about the gathering to public health if requested.

The letter of instruction is targeted at businesses and organizations, and will require patrons to wear masks at all times except for when eating and drinking, to be seated while eating and drinking, and will require staff to provide contact information and other details to public health by request.

Both new regulations will remain in effect until further notice. Failure to comply could lead to a maximum fine of $100,000.

The health unit said the goal of the new regulations is to keep schools and businesses open safely as Omicron spreads wildly through eastern Ontario, especially in nearby Kingston, which is leading the province in cases due to the new variant of concern.

As of Wednesday, the Hastings Prince Edward region has 255 active cases and sits in the “red” risk level of COVID-19.

