Traffic

Downtown Calgary roads closed after glass falls from highrise

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 4:15 pm
A pane of glass appears broken on a downtown Calgary highrise, prompting street closures on Dec. 16, 2021. View image in full screen
A pane of glass appears broken on a downtown Calgary highrise, prompting street closures on Dec. 16, 2021. Global News

Calgary police have blocked off multiple blocks of downtown Calgary following morning reports of falling debris hitting cars parked along 1 Street S.W.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene just after 10 a.m., where they found glass fell from the corner of Brookfield Place at 6 Avenue and 1 Street S.W.

Officials said there were no injuries but one police van was struck with the glass while parked a block away.

Police closed 6 Avenue between Centre Street and 2 Street S.W., and 1 Street between 5 Avenue and 7 Avenue S.W. as emergency crews assessed the broken window.

Emergency responders told Global News to expect the road closures to continue for an undetermined amount of time, as weather was impacting emergency response and repair. CFD officials said road closures could be in place for days.

Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizee forecasted northerly winds through the day, with gusts up to 60 km/h.

“It is going to be a blustery day, as well as into this evening,” Lizee said on Global News at Noon.

–More to come…

