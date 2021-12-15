Kenney, Hinshaw, Copping to hold Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

After being postponed and then cancelled Tuesday, an update on COVID-19 in Alberta is set to go ahead Wednesday morning.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping will be speaking from Calgary, and will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw out of Edmonton.

The group is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The news conference will be streamed live in this post, on YouTube, and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

The trio was originally set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. That news conference was then pushed back to 5 p.m., before being postponed after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a nation-wide call with all premiers late in the afternoon to discuss the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

It was anticipated that Kenney would announce an update on public health measures during Tuesday’s news conference. The premier said Friday that the province would provide clear guidance for holiday gatherings at a COVID-19 update early this week.

On Monday afternoon, Global News confirmed Albertans will be receiving a free rapid test kit ahead of the holidays. However, when the rollout will happen and the process for how to get one remains unclear.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

As of Dec. 14, there were 250 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours out of 6,419 tests. On Tuesday, there were 366 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 70 in intensive care.

There are 4,016 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is a drop of 166 from the weekend’s numbers. The province also reported 20 new cases of the Omicron variant — the highest 24-hour total since the variant was first detected in the province.

Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,283 Albertans have died from COVID-19.