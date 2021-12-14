Premier, Hinshaw, Copping to address Albertans for Tuesday’s COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her weekly COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon. The province’s top doctor will be joined by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping.

The group is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this post and on Global News and Corus radio Facebook pages.

On Monday afternoon, Global News confirmed Albertans will be receiving a free rapid test kit ahead of the holidays. However, when the rollout will happen and the process for how to get one remains unclear.

Albertans are expected to learn more about the rapid test initiative Tuesday afternoon.

In addition, Kenney said Friday that Albertans can expect to hear an update on public health measures during Tuesday’s news conference.

“We’ll be very clear about the framework for public health next Tuesday,” Kenney said.

“We think it’s the right time for us, potentially, to move forward with some modest, common-sense relaxation of measures for Christmas holidays.”

On Dec. 13, Alberta reported 863 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days out of more than 19,000 tests. There are 357 people in hospital with COVID-19, 68 of whom are in ICU.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported to Alberta Health Monday, over the previous 72 hours and currently, there are 4,182 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,275 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

