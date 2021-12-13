Albertans to receive free rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Just in time for holiday gatherings, the Alberta government will be giving out free rapid COVID-19 test kits.

Global News confirmed with sources that the government will be making the announcement at its regularly scheduled COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Sources said pharmacies will be able to give out a rapid tests, though the number of tests and timeline as to when the person can go back for more tests remains unclear.

The person has to be asymptomatic and have a valid Alberta health care card.

Tests have already started to be ordered by pharmacies, though there’s no word yet on when shipments will arrive and if it will be on a one-time or continual basis.

Sources also tell Global News though rapid testing will be available free of charge, it won’t replace the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP), meaning a person is still required to be double vaccinated to board a plane or to eat at a restaurant.

In that, the tests are meant to give peace of mind to those who are gathering with family over the holidays.

Premier hinted free tests were coming

At a news conference last Friday, the premier hinted free rapid tests were on the horizon for Albertans.

When asked why the government wasn’t distributing millions of rapid tests it allegedly had in storage, Jason Kenney was quick to point out they were being given out in various ways.

“Through the health-care system, to priority organizations, to many non-profits and community groups, to people on the front lines,” Kenney said.

He also pointed out tests were distributed to parents of kids at schools with outbreaks.

“On Tuesday of next week, there will be an announcement of a much broader rollout of the rapid test kits.”

Weekend COVID-19 numbers

Alberta confirmed an additional 863 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, Alberta Health announced on Monday.

There were 373 cases identified on Friday, 288 on Saturday and 202 on Sunday.

There are now 4,182 active cases across the province.

The majority of those cases are in the Calgary zone with 1,732. There are 1,264 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 525 in the Central zone, 418 in the North zone and 237 in the South zone. There are six active cases not affiliated with a specific zone.

The positivity rate was 3.64 per cent as of Sunday.

There were 357 people in hospital – down from 367 on Friday’s update – and 68 of those people were receiving care in the ICU. That number is down slightly from 71 on Friday.

There were three additional deaths reported to the province over the weekend.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 338,428 Albertans have contracted COVID-19, while 331,097 have recovered.

—With files from Lauren Pullen, Global News and Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED

