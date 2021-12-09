COVID-19: Rapid tests for kids to be distributed in schools as cases soar above 1,800

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,807 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a number not seen since early April.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters in Quebec City that a surge in cases was expected.

“We’re within the previsions,” he said of recent modelling by the province’s institute of public health (INSPQ). “What is important is to look at is hospitalizations.”

While hospitalizations increased by 13 to 255 on Thursday, Dubé indicated the situation was still under control.

Of the 255 patients, 60 are being treated in intensive care units.

Dubé urged those who are eligible to get their third dose or booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, repeating vaccination offers the best protection against the virus.

Dubé also noted most of the new cases were among children between the ages of five and 11 who are not yet vaccinated and their parents.

He explained that with the vaccination of kids in that age group currently underway, it will eventually have an impact on the number of cases down the road.

So far, 221,126 kids in the five-to-11 bracket have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82,180 have booked an appointment.

The Health Ministry also announced that starting this week, rapid testing kits will be distributed to school boards in regions where the epidemiological situation is of greater concern so that parents can test their children at home when they show possible COVID-19 symptoms.

The regions being targeted are Montreal, Eastern Townships, Chaudière-Appalaches, Lanaudière and the Laurentians. School boards in other regions will be receiving kits to distribute to parents starting next week.

Daycare centres began receiving kits for distribution this week.

To date, the province has recorded 460,233 infections, 436,551 recoveries and 11,597 deaths, including one in the last day.

