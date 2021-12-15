Waterloo police investigate threatening graffiti found in Cambridge high school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating another incident at a high school in the area, this time in Cambridge.

Police say officers were called to Southwood Secondary School in Cambridge on Tuesday just before noon after some troubling graffiti was discovered in a washroom.

They say the graffiti spoke of potential violence towards the school, staff, and students.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine how plausible the threat is this time.

On Tuesday, police announced that an arrest had been made at a school in Elmira after a student pulled out a BB gun during a fight and a day earlier a couple of arrests were announced in connection with recent fights at a school in Kitchener.

Last month, a 15-year-old boy was arrested after similar threats were found on a bathroom wall at a Cameron Heights Collegiate in Kitchener.