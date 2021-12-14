Teen arrested after gun pulled during fight at Elmira high school

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a teenager after a gun was pulled during a fight at a high school in Woolwich Township.
Police say officers were called to Elmira District Secondary School on University Avenue at around 2:35 p.m. on Monday after officers reported the incident.
Police say one boy was confronted by another after class before the fight broke out and the BB gun was pulled.
The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.
Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing several weapons-related charges.
