Teen arrested after gun pulled during fight at Elmira high school

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested a teenager after a gun was pulled during a fight at a high school in Woolwich Township.

Police say officers were called to Elmira District Secondary School on University Avenue at around 2:35 p.m. on Monday after officers reported the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate after teen assaulted in Elmira

Police say one boy was confronted by another after class before the fight broke out and the BB gun was pulled.

The victim was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

Read more: 2 facing charges in connection with recent fights near Kitchener high school

Story continues below advertisement

Police say a 15-year-old boy is facing several weapons-related charges.