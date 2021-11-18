Menu

Crime

Teen arrested after ‘hold and secure’ at Kitchener high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2021 9:56 am
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police Cruiser. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the hold and secure at a Kitchener high school on Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to the school on Charles Street at around 9:40 a.m. after an online threat was reported which was potentially harmful to staff and students at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute.

Read more: Kitchener high school place under ‘hold and secure,’ Waterloo police say

Shortly after 11 a.m., police announced on Twitter that the school had been placed under hold and secure while officers investigated.

Within an hour, a second tweet announced that the hold and secure had been lifted.

Read more: 4 Waterloo Region schools placed under hold and secure by police

Story continues below advertisement

Late Wednesday night, police announced they arrested a youth.

The 15-year-old male is facing a charge of uttering threats to cause death.

