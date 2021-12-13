2 facing charges in connection with recent fights near Kitchener high school

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made a pair of arrests in connection with skirmishes earlier this month near and at a Kitchener high school.

Police say the initial incident occurred on Dec. 1 at a plaza near Eastwood Collegiate, which is located at Weber Street near Montgomery Road.

Two groups of students got into an altercation in the plaza, which left an 18-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening injury. He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

A day later, police say the two groups were involved in a second fight near the school at around 11:10 a.m. that included a baseball and other weapons.

This time, a teen boy was taken to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries.

Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man from Kitchener and he is facing an assault charge.

They say a 17-year-old boy also turned himself in and has since been charged with assault.

Police say further charges are anticipated in connection with the incidents, which remain under investigation.