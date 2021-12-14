SUV chased, shot at before crashing in Winnipeg neighbourhood, police say

Winnipeg police say an SUV seen being chased and shot at near Polo Park ended up abandoned after crashing in the Middlegate neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Police first received a report of the chase and gunfire on St. Mathews Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
They say the two vehicles were last seen heading south onto St. James Street.
A short time later, police were called to the Middlegate neighbourhood, near the Maryland Bridge, where a black SUV had crashed after residents reported hearing gunfire.
Officers found the SUV still running with bullet holes abandoned at the crash site.
A nearby homeowner reported to police that bullets had gone through their home. No injuries were reported.
The major crimes unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
