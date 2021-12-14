Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SUV chased, shot at before crashing in Winnipeg neighbourhood, police say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 6:59 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say an SUV seen being chased and shot at near Polo Park ended up abandoned after crashing in the Middlegate neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Police first received a report of the chase and gunfire on St. Mathews Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify man shot to death at Stella and McGregor

They say the two vehicles were last seen heading south onto St. James Street.

A short time later, police were called to the Middlegate neighbourhood, near the Maryland Bridge, where a black SUV had crashed after residents reported hearing gunfire.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers found the SUV still running with bullet holes abandoned at the crash site.

Trending Stories

A nearby homeowner reported to police that bullets had gone through their home. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Woman charged in Winnipeg man’s homicide

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor' Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor
Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagwinnipeg tagPolo Park tagSt. James tagWinnipeg shooting tagWinniepg Crime tagMiddlegate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers