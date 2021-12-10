Menu

Crime

Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 11:53 am
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street Thursday evening.

Police said they were called to the area around 7:15 p.m., where they found an injured man in the street near the intersection.

Read more: Woman charged in Winnipeg man’s homicide

 

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

