Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor

Winnipeg police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street Thursday evening.
Police said they were called to the area around 7:15 p.m., where they found an injured man in the street near the intersection.
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
