Woman charged in Winnipeg man’s homicide

A woman is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the homicide of a man who died days after he was seriously assaulted on Main Street.
Police have previously said George Elie Houle, 52, was suffering from a severe upper-body injury when he was found near the corner of Main Street and Logan Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Nov. 27.
Houle was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died four days later.
Winnipeg police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested in the case Saturday.
Nancy Angela Whiteway has been charged with second-degree murder.
Whiteway has been detained in police custody.
