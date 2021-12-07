Woman charged in Winnipeg man’s homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the homicide of a man who died days after he was seriously assaulted on Main Street.

Police have previously said George Elie Houle, 52, was suffering from a severe upper-body injury when he was found near the corner of Main Street and Logan Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Nov. 27.

Houle was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he died four days later.

1:35 Winnipeg approaching another grim homicide record Winnipeg approaching another grim homicide record

Winnipeg police say a 33-year-old woman was arrested in the case Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Nancy Angela Whiteway has been charged with second-degree murder.

Whiteway has been detained in police custody.