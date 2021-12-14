Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba announces support for at-risk Indigenous women, girls

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 11:05 am
Click to play video: ''
Manitoba leaders speak about new support for at-risk Indigenous women and girls.

The Manitoba government is expected to make an announcement about support for at-risk Indigenous women and girls Tuesday.

Read more: Manitoba spends more than $50k on Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day events

Premier Heather Stefanson has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Manitoba legislature along with Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

Click to play video: 'Calls for more action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day' Calls for more action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day
Calls for more action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day – Oct 4, 2021

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Children for sale: Canada’s youth at the heart of the rising sex trade

The politicians will be joined by Elder Mae Louise Campbell, co-founder of Clan Mothers Healing Village and Elder Billie Schibler of the Clan Mothers Elder’s Council, according to a media invite.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba politics tagMMIWG tagManitoba Government tagHeather Stefanson tagRochelle Squires tagIndigenous women and girls tagClan Mothers Healing Village tagElder Billie Schibler tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers