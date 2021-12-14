Manitoba announces support for at-risk Indigenous women, girls

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expected to make an announcement about support for at-risk Indigenous women and girls Tuesday.

Premier Heather Stefanson has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Manitoba legislature along with Families Minister Rochelle Squires.

1:47 Calls for more action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day Calls for more action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day – Oct 4, 2021

The politicians will be joined by Elder Mae Louise Campbell, co-founder of Clan Mothers Healing Village and Elder Billie Schibler of the Clan Mothers Elder’s Council, according to a media invite.