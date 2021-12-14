Manitoba announces support for at-risk Indigenous women, girls

The Manitoba government is expected to make an announcement about support for at-risk Indigenous women and girls Tuesday.
Premier Heather Stefanson has scheduled a 10:30 a.m. press conference at the Manitoba legislature along with Families Minister Rochelle Squires.
Global News will stream the event live in this story.
The politicians will be joined by Elder Mae Louise Campbell, co-founder of Clan Mothers Healing Village and Elder Billie Schibler of the Clan Mothers Elder’s Council, according to a media invite.
