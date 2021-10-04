Manitoba spends over $50k on Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day events

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending over $50,000 to acknowledge and support Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day events on Monday, said a release by Alan Lagimodiere, Indigenous reconciliation minister, and Cathy Cox, culture and heritage minister.

“In 2017, the Manitoba government passed bill 221, to proclaim Oct. 4 of each year as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Awareness Day,” the release reads.

“Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation and to bring greater awareness to the prevention of violence toward Indigenous women, girls and two spirited individuals,” Lagimodiere said.

“Supports to programming and events that give the opportunity for shared experiences to progress healing and understanding of past and ongoing injustices is vital for increased awareness and learning to live healthy lifestyles without violence for all Manitobans.”

Many Indigenous-led groups are receiving funding, such as Sacred Spirits of Turtle Island MMIWG2S+, Wahbung Abinoonjiiag, MMIWG Awareness Social Media and Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata.

There are many events happening in Winnipeg and surrounding areas where people can get involved and show their support. Here is a breakdown of each event you can attend and where:

Winnipeg

Webinar, 12-1 p.m.

Sole on Fire 5km Run/Walk, 4-6 p.m. at The Forks.

Memorial Walk, 6 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Candlelight Vigil at 6:45 pm at the Oodena Circle, The Forks.

Selkirk

MMIWG2S+ Mural Unveiling, 12-4 p.m. at the Gaynor Family Regional Library.

The Pas said

Red Dress Display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Pas Family Resource Centre.

Thompson

Memorial Walk and Candlelight Vigil, 4-6 p.m. at 55 Selkirk Ave.

“Our government is committed to helping women, girls and 2SLBGTQQIA+ people escape violence and abuse, and seek the supports they need to create a safe and secure environment for themselves, their children and their family,” Cox said.

“We will continue to listen to the people on the front lines and work collaboratively with Indigenous and community-led organizations to advance to provide supports and programming for those in need.”

According to the province, more than 1,200 Indigenous women and girls in Canada have gone missing or been murdered since the 1980s and for decades, families and loved ones have grieved and called for greater recognition of the crisis of violence against Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.