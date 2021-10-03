Menu

Canada

Manitoba First Nations wildfire evacuees able to return home after power restored

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted October 3, 2021 5:20 pm
Manitoba Hydro wildfire restoration 2021 View image in full screen
Manitoba Hydro previously told Global News repairs between Bloodvein and Little Grand Rapids could take around six to eight weeks to complete. Manitoba Hydro / Supplied, File

Evacuees from a pair of north-eastern Manitoba First Nations are expected to begin returning home soon.

The Canadian Red Cross tells Global News it is coordinating return flights to the communities of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation.

More details are expected in the coming days, with transportation expected to begin later in the week.

Read more: More than 2,500 fire evacuees from four First Nations in Manitoba now returning home

The two communities, along with Bloodvein First Nation and Berens River First Nation, were evacuated to Winnipeg in mid-July due to encroaching wildfires.

Some 2,500 people were able to return to Bloodvein and Berens River in August, however, Manitoba Hydro has spent the last several weeks trying to restore power to Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi.

At the end of August, the Crown Corporation said there were around 100 poles that needed to be replaced before the lights could be turned back on in the remote areas.

On Sunday, Manitoba Hydro confirmed power had been restored to both communities a day earlier.

Click to play video: 'Wait continues for Manitoba wildfire evacuees' Wait continues for Manitoba wildfire evacuees
Wait continues for Manitoba wildfire evacuees – Sep 14, 2021
