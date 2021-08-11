More than 2,500 Fire evacuees from four First Nations in Manitoba now returning home

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,500 of the people who evacuated their First Nation communities in Manitoba due to the wildfires will be heading home soon or have already returned.

The leadership of Berens River First Nation, Bloodvein First Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation — have each determined that their respective communities are now safe for members to return.

The process for members of Bloodvein to return home began today and it is expected that all evacuees from the four First Nations will be home by end of the day August 12.

For members of Beren River, Nisichawayasihk and Tataskweyak the journey back to their communities began on August 9 and by the end of the day August 10, the members were safely home.

The evacuated individuals had been staying in hotels in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

The Canadian Red Cross had been supporting 680 members from Bloodvein and 1,200 from Berens River since July 19 when both communities were fully evacuated.

For both Tataskweyak and Nisichawayasihk, there were 590 members evacuating who had health concerns.

There are currently still 475 evacuated members from Pauingassi and 960 from Little Grand Rapids who are still staying in hotels in Winnipeg and there is no timeline yet for when they can return home.

