Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 2,500 Fire evacuees from four First Nations in Manitoba now returning home

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 6:08 pm
More than 2,500 Fire evacuees from four First Nations in Manitoba now returning home - image View image in full screen
Global News Montreal

More than 2,500 of the people who evacuated their First Nation communities in Manitoba due to the wildfires will be heading home soon or have already returned.

The leadership of Berens River First Nation, Bloodvein First Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation — have each determined that their respective communities are now safe for members to return.

The process for members of Bloodvein to return home began today and it is expected that all evacuees from the four First Nations will be home by end of the day August 12.

Read more: ‘We could literally see the flames’: Davidson Lake evacuees leave everything behind

For members of Beren River, Nisichawayasihk and Tataskweyak the journey back to their communities began on August 9 and by the end of the day August 10, the members were safely home.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The evacuated individuals had been staying in hotels in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

The Canadian Red Cross had been supporting 680 members from Bloodvein and 1,200 from Berens River since July 19 when both communities were fully evacuated.

For both Tataskweyak and Nisichawayasihk, there were 590 members evacuating who had health concerns.

There are currently still 475 evacuated members from Pauingassi and 960 from Little Grand Rapids who are still staying in hotels in Winnipeg and there is no timeline yet for when they can return home.

Click to play video: 'Four Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires' Four Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires
Four Manitoba First Nations evacuated due to smoke, wildfires – Jul 20, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagRed Cross tagBrandon tagWildfire Evacuees tagReturning Home tagFirst Nation evacuues to return home tagManitoba wilfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers