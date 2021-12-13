High surgical loads, staffing shortage lead to patient transfers out of Red Deer

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services says the patient care situation in Red Deer has stabilized as of Monday morning.

Over the weekend, 14 surgical patients had to be flown from Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre (RDRHC) to hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton in an effort to reduce patient wait times.

All the patients flown out were in stable condition and emergency cases were still handled in Red Deer.

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williams said in a statement the situation stabilized as of 8 a.m. Monday.

“RDRHC has been experiencing higher than normal number of patients needing surgery, which has been compounded by ongoing vacancies in OR staffing that have impacted the number of procedures able to be performed in Red Deer,” said Williamson.

“The site is working to perform additional surgeries this week with all available staffing supports, as well as increasing OR time at other sites in the Central Zone such as Olds Hospital and Care Centre.”

AHS said it continues to actively recruit additional staff to support increased surgical volumes at the hospital, as well as providing additional in-house training for staff through an OR training program developed at the site.

Provincially, efforts continue to increase surgical volumes and return to pre-pandemic numbers to help ensure Albertans who require surgery receive it within clinically appropriate timelines.