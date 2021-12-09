SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Health

Alberta says surgery backlog has stabilized at 81,600 following latest COVID-19 wave

By Dean Bennett The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2021 6:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta health minister says 15,000 surgeries delayed during 4th wave of COVID-19' Alberta health minister says 15,000 surgeries delayed during 4th wave of COVID-19
WATCH (Nov. 4): Health Minister Jason Copping says roughly 15,000 surgeries have been delayed in Alberta during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Copping says two-thirds of non-urgent surgeries are now happening again, he warns hospitals are still above capacity and we aren’t out of the woods yet. Lauren Pullen reports. – Nov 4, 2021

Alberta’s health minister says the province’s backlog of surgeries has stabilized and the government will focus on reducing it over the coming months.

Jason Copping says the wait list stood at 68,000 cases before the pandemic began and has been rising and falling as waves of COVID-19 have swept through.

He says the backlog has settled at 81,600, and he will work with Alberta Health Services to shave that figure down to the original 68,000 by the middle of next year.

Read more: Alberta surgical patients may wait months for care after COVID-19 delays

Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government has been sharply criticized for easing public health restrictions in the summer just as the Delta variant ramped up.

By September, hospitals had been pushed to the brink by soaring caseloads.

That forced Alberta Health Services to redeploy medical staff to deal with the health crisis, resulting in thousands of scheduled surgeries being cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Postponing surgeries at Alberta hospitals about creating immediate capacity for COVID-19 cases' Postponing surgeries at Alberta hospitals about creating immediate capacity for COVID-19 cases
Postponing surgeries at Alberta hospitals about creating immediate capacity for COVID-19 cases – Sep 9, 2021

Copping said the 81,600 figure has held steady for a month.

“This appears at this point in time to be the peak,” he said Thursday. “As long as we keep COVID under control, we can start to work the list down from here.

“That is going to be a major job, make no mistake, but… it’s doable with the support of the teams of physicians and staff who have worked so hard with their patients over the past 21 months.”

The government has said at least 15,000 surgeries were cancelled due to the pandemic’s fourth wave this fall.

Click to play video: 'Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals' Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals
Alberta kids have surgeries postponed due to volume of COVID-19 cases in hospitals – Sep 15, 2021

David Shepherd, health critic for the Opposition NDP, said the government needs to act faster to reduce the wait list.

“So many Albertans are going into the holidays waiting and worrying, often in pain, because they can’t get their critical surgery,” said Shepherd.

“Tens of thousands of them are waiting because Jason Kenney and the UCP failed to act when the danger of the fourth wave was obvious.”

Read more: Up to 70% of Edmonton zone surgeries to be postponed due to ‘COVID-19 activity’: AHS

Copping also announced that lawyer Gregory Turnbull will be the new chairman of Alberta Health Services, which is in charge of delivering front-line medical care.

Turnbull has served on numerous medical committees and boards, including the Dean’s Advisory Council at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays' Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays
Surgical patients still waiting for care after pandemic delays – Nov 10, 2021

Copping said about 290,000 surgeries a year were completed before COVID-19 gripped the globe in early 2020.

When the virus first struck, he said, the surgery wait list was at 68,000. That rose to 77,000 in the first wave, but went back down to 68,000 until the fourth wave took hold this fall, he said.

Alberta is now facing the new Omicron variant. Seventeen cases have been reported.

There were 368 people in hospital Thursday with COVID-19, including 70 in intensive care. There have been 3,271 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
