Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Light mast collapses near Halifax’s MacKay Bridge, ‘fatigue’ found in 3 other masts

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 3:54 pm
The A. Murray MacKay Bridge seen from Halifax. View image in full screen
Halifax Harbour Bridges closed the Victoria Road Interchange Sunday afternoon to carry out an emergency inspection of light standards in the area. File / Global News

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) is inspecting and dismantling light standards in the Victoria Road interchange for Halifax-bound traffic accessing the MacKay Bridge.

A 20-metre mast collapsed early Sunday morning, damaging two vehicles. No one was injured.

There were high winds at the time — part of an intense storm that also brought heavy rain.

Read more: Wild winds, mild temperatures bring flooding and power outages to Nova Scotia

HHB closed the interchange Sunday, while staff and engineers inspected the remaining 13 light masts.

“Evidence of fatigue was apparent in three structures and work began immediately to dismantle them. A crane with 150-foot reach was on the scene,” HHB wrote in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

More “detailed” testing is being undertaken on the remaining masts.

Trending Stories

HHB said the masts were installed by the Department of Transportation in 2001 and were most recently inspected three years ago, when the top halogen-lighting section was replaced by an LED system.

“There was no sign of fatigue at that time,” HHB noted.

During the closure, Dartmouth-bound traffic on the MacKay Bridge is being re-routed to Princess Margaret Boulevard and Windmill Road.

Work to dismantle the masts will carry on through the evening. HHB anticipated Victoria Road and the highway connection would reopen by 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Click to play video: 'Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes' Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes
Clearance bars coming to MacKay Bridge after ‘dramatic increase’ in canopy strikes – Oct 14, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halifax Harbour Bridges tagMacKay Bridge tagHalifax Bridge tagDartmouth bridge tagHalifax bridge light mast tagHalifax mackay bridge tagMacKay Bridge light mast tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers