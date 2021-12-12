Light mast collapses near Halifax’s MacKay Bridge, ‘fatigue’ found in 3 other masts

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) is inspecting and dismantling light standards in the Victoria Road interchange for Halifax-bound traffic accessing the MacKay Bridge.

A 20-metre mast collapsed early Sunday morning, damaging two vehicles. No one was injured.

There were high winds at the time — part of an intense storm that also brought heavy rain.

HHB closed the interchange Sunday, while staff and engineers inspected the remaining 13 light masts.

“Evidence of fatigue was apparent in three structures and work began immediately to dismantle them. A crane with 150-foot reach was on the scene,” HHB wrote in a news release.

More “detailed” testing is being undertaken on the remaining masts.

HHB said the masts were installed by the Department of Transportation in 2001 and were most recently inspected three years ago, when the top halogen-lighting section was replaced by an LED system.

“There was no sign of fatigue at that time,” HHB noted.

During the closure, Dartmouth-bound traffic on the MacKay Bridge is being re-routed to Princess Margaret Boulevard and Windmill Road.

Work to dismantle the masts will carry on through the evening. HHB anticipated Victoria Road and the highway connection would reopen by 5:30 a.m. Monday.

