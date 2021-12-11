Menu

Health

COVID-19: City preparing for ‘Toronto Kids Vaccine Day’ at Scotiabank Arena

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Tips to prepare kids for immunizations' Tips to prepare kids for immunizations
WATCH ABOVE: It's flu vaccine season and now, children from coast to coast are also lining up for their COVID-19 vaccine. For many, that needle is terrifying. Kendra Slugoski has more on making it a little less painful for little ones – Nov 30, 2021

The city will kick off “Toronto Kids Vaccine Day” on Sunday – a one-day mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Scotiabank Arena. According to the city, there is still time to book an appointment.

Appointments are still available for children ages five to 11 through the province’s booking system, says a statement issued by the city. The clinic will also allow walk-in vaccinations, starting Sunday afternoon.

The event is set to operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and allow walk-ins from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m

Read more: Children in Toronto 1st in Canada to receive pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, local officials say

The event will include a superhero theme, plenty of giveaways, and special appearances from the members of Paw Patrol.

“Thanks to generous partners, there will be Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors jersey and ticket giveaways throughout the day. Other giveaways will include grocery gift cards and PAW Patrol stickers, activity sheets and toys,” the statement read.

Support dogs will also be on-site for the kids and their families.

“All aspects of Toronto Kids Vaccine Day are aimed at making young people and caregivers feel safe and relaxed as they get their COVID-19 vaccine,” the statement read.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What Canadian parents should know

According to Team Toronto, over 300 people, many of them are children living in priority neighbourhoods, will be transported from all over the city to the arena to receive their vaccination.

The Toronto sign will be lit in pink to commemorate the event.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year' COVID-19: Dr. Moore hopes 50% of kids aged 5-11 in Ontario are vaccinated by new year
