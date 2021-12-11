Toronto police identify victim found deceased in apartment building Thursday

Toronto police have identified both the victim and the man arrested in the city’s latest homicide investigation.
According to police, 28-year-old Inderpreet Singh Manget of Toronto was found dead in an apartment unit Thursday.
In a statement issued by the service Saturday afternoon, police were called shortly after 2 p.m. on Thu Dec. 9, for a suspicious incident call at an apartment building near Redpath and Eglinton avenues.
When officers tried to enter the unit, a man inside refused to allow them access, police said.
When officers were able to gain entry they found Manget’s body, police added.
An autopsy on Friday concluded the death was a homicide, the statement read.
Police have since arrested 41-year-old Toronto resident Theodore Ramsey. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Ramsey has been scheduled to appear in court on Thu Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.
This is the city’s 80th homicide of the year.
— With files from Gabby Rodrigues
