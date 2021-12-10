Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigate suspicious death at apartment in Midtown

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 9:12 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s Midtown neighbourhood.

Police said that around 2:04 p.m. on Thursday, a man was reported to be in crisis at an apartment building near Redpath and Eglinton avenues.

Officers tried to enter the unit but the man inside refused to allow them inside, police said.

A person was found dead and police are calling the circumstances around the death suspicious.

Investigators said the man who was in crisis was found in the same unit as the dead person but did not say if he is in custody or not.

There were no additional details on age or gender or the circumstances of the person found dead.

 

