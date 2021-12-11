Hit and run collision in downtown Toronto leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision in downtown Toronto Friday night.

Investigators were called for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 11:45 p.m., near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Jarvis Street, police said.

According to a statement issued by the service, a 34-year-old man was crossing Lake Shore Boulevard East when he was struck by a black vehicle travelling eastbound.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police added.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information or vehicle description was not released.

Traffic Services has been called to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or have security video of the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.