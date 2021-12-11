Menu

Crime

Hit and run collision in downtown Toronto leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 12:42 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Toronto Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision in downtown Toronto Friday night.

Investigators were called for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 11:45 p.m., near the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Jarvis Street, police said.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating collision between Toronto police cruiser, civilian vehicle

According to a statement issued by the service, a 34-year-old man was crossing Lake Shore Boulevard East when he was struck by a black vehicle travelling eastbound.

The driver did not remain at the scene, police added.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Person dead after being struck by vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville

Suspect information or vehicle description was not released.

Traffic Services has been called to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the collision or have security video of the incident to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

