Ontario’s police watchdog investigating collision between Toronto police cruiser, civilian vehicle

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a collision involving a Toronto police cruiser and another vehicle with an elderly man and woman inside.

The Special Investigation’s Unit (SIU) said the collision happened on Wednesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue west.

An 84-year-old man and a 79-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries. An officer who was in the police cruiser at the time was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The SIU said after the cruiser collided with the original vehicle, it struck two other vehicles but no one else was injured.

The agency is investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.