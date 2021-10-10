Ontario’s police watchdog investigating 2 fatal incidents in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating two fatal incidents in Toronto this weekend.

The first incident took place at a home on Castledene Crescent in Scarborough, near Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive. Toronto police officers were called to the residence shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the call was for an unknown trouble. A police negotiator then made contact with a 41-year-old man, the SIU said, and during the negotiation he sustained a serious injury.

The SIU said officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived at the scene. The agency said the man was taken to hospital, where he died.

The second incident happened when Toronto police officers were called to a home near Church and Adelaide streets shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man armed with a gun.

The 34-year-old man then barricaded himself inside of a unit, the SIU said.

Officers went inside and the man was found “in medical distress.” The SIU said paramedics were called and the man died a short time later.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers in incidents that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

SIU Investigating Death of Man in Scarborough

News Release: https://t.co/vQjyYXQdUj #Toronto @TPSOperations — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) October 10, 2021

