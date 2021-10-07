Menu

Crime

SIU investigation clears 2 Kingston Police officers in June arrest

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2021 9:48 pm
Kingston Police Station Sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police Station Sign. Global Kingston

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit found “no reasonable grounds” that two Kingston Police officers committed a criminal offence while arresting a man on June 7, 2021.

The officers responded to a 911 call about a man punching a Princess Street building’s windows on the evening of June 7.

Read more: Kingston police seek suspects in University District stabbing

The man resisted arrest when the officers tried to apprehend him under the Mental Health Act and place him in the police cruiser.

The arrested man was later diagnosed with a fractured arm when he was taken to hospital.

SIU Director Joseph Martino found there was “insufficient evidence” to establish that unjustified force had used by the officers during the arrest.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates police conduct anytime there is a death, serious injury, the discharge of a weapon at a person or sexual assault.

