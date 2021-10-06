Kingston police seek suspects in University District stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say a man was stabbed over the weekend in the Queen’s University District.

Police say the stabbing took place in the early morning hours of Sunday after two men were reportedly confronted by a group of young men, possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

The confrontation took place at the corner of Johnson Street and University Avenue.

Police say during the altercation, one of the men was punched in the mouth and then stabbed in the lower body.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the attack, the group ran southbound on University Avenue, then east on William Street.

Officers searched the area but did not make any arrests.

Police are still looking for two suspects, both male.

They ask anyone with information about their investigation to contact them.