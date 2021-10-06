Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police seek suspects in University District stabbing

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 10:55 am
Police say a group of young men confronted two others in the University District Sunday. One person was sent to hospital with a stab wound. View image in full screen
Police say a group of young men confronted two others in the University District Sunday. One person was sent to hospital with a stab wound. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Kingston police say a man was stabbed over the weekend in the Queen’s University District.

Police say the stabbing took place in the early morning hours of Sunday after two men were reportedly confronted by a group of young men, possibly in their late teens or early 20s.

The confrontation took place at the corner of Johnson Street and University Avenue.

Read more: Suspect in serious north-end stabbing still at large, Kingston police say

Police say during the altercation, one of the men was punched in the mouth and then stabbed in the lower body.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the attack, the group ran southbound on University Avenue, then east on William Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers searched the area but did not make any arrests.

Police are still looking for two suspects, both male.

They ask anyone with information about their investigation to contact them.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagKingston stabbing tagstabbing kingston tagKingston Police Stabbing taggroup fight tagstabbing university district taguniversity district stabbing taguniversity stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers