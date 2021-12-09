Person dead after being struck by vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police say a person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.
Police said emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 48 just south of Vandorf Sideroad at 12:32 p.m.
A female victim was hit by a vehicle.
She was initially reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it appears the collision was a workplace incident at a waste management property and the victim was an employee.
Further information has not been released.
