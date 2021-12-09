Menu

Canada

Person dead after being struck by vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 3:16 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.

Police said emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 48 just south of Vandorf Sideroad at 12:32 p.m.

A female victim was hit by a vehicle.

Read more: 2-year-old child seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police

She was initially reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the collision was a workplace incident at a waste management property and the victim was an employee.

Further information has not been released.

