Person dead after being struck by vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police say a person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Thursday.

Police said emergency crews were called to a location on Highway 48 just south of Vandorf Sideroad at 12:32 p.m.

A female victim was hit by a vehicle.

She was initially reported to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but police said she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the collision was a workplace incident at a waste management property and the victim was an employee.

Further information has not been released.

