Health

COVID-19: Manitoba health officials giving update on vaccination efforts

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 3:32 pm
Health officials discuss Manitoba's vaccination efforts.

Manitoba health officials are giving an update on vaccination efforts Friday afternoon.

Dr. Joss Reimer, who heads up the province’s vaccine implementation task force will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson, lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, for a 3 p.m. press conference.

Read more: Manitoba reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

An invitation to media was sent roughly an hour ahead of the scheduled start.

Read more: Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence, Omicron could make it worse: data

There’s no word on exactly what Reimer and Anderson plan to announce.

Trending Stories

At last word Friday morning 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans aged five and up have received at least one shot of vaccine and 77.9 per cent have received two doses.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

