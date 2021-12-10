COVID-19: Manitoba health officials giving update on vaccination efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are giving an update on vaccination efforts Friday afternoon.

Dr. Joss Reimer, who heads up the province’s vaccine implementation task force will be joined by Dr. Marcia Anderson, lead for the First Nations Pandemic Response Coordination Team, for a 3 p.m. press conference.

An invitation to media was sent roughly an hour ahead of the scheduled start.

There’s no word on exactly what Reimer and Anderson plan to announce.

At last word Friday morning 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans aged five and up have received at least one shot of vaccine and 77.9 per cent have received two doses.

