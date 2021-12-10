Manitoba reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

Another Manitoban with COVID-19 has died and health officials say 198 more people have been infected with the virus.

With the latest cases, Manitoba’s active case count now sits at 1,691 and the provincial five-day test positivity rate is 5.7 per cent.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll is now 1,345. The latest victims of the virus reported since Thursday include:

a woman in her 50 from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

a man in his 60s from Southern Health (reported Thursday)

a man in his 50s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Thursday)

a man in his 90s from the Winnipeg health region (reported Friday) 0:51 Manitoba pushes 3rd vaccine doses heading into holidays Manitoba pushes 3rd vaccine doses heading into holidays

The Winnipeg Health region saw the biggest one-day jump in cases Friday, with 70 infections reported.

Another 64 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 23 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 15 were reported in the Northern Health region and 26 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

Health data shows 100 of Manitoba’s latest infections are among people who had yet to be vaccinated, 16 were partially vaccinated and 82 were fully vaccinated.

The province says 3,390 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba Thursday.

There are currently 142 Manitobans hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 35 patients in the intensive care unit as a result of the virus.

Health officials say a new outbreak has been declared at Misericordia Health Centre, Transitional Care Unit (TCU) Cornish 6, in Winnipeg. An outbreak at Russell Personal Care Home has ended.

The province announced 203 new cases and three deaths Thursday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 69,507 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 666,471 have since recovered, according to health data.

