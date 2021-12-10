Canada on track for COVID-19 resurgence, Omicron could make it worse: data

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is on track to experience a COVID-19 resurgence, and if the Omicron variant takes hold it could worsen the pandemic, new national data suggests.

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) officials made that suggestion Friday when they presented new modelling projecting the trajectory of COVID-19 in Canada.

The country is currently seeing a resurgence of cases driven primarily by the Delta variant, which remains the dominant virus strain in Canada.

However, if infections continue to rise as they are and if Omicron take holds, the variant could outpace Delta in January and further drive infections up.

“Challenges remain, but with continued vigilance, expansion of vaccination programs, and layers of protection we can celebrate the holidays more safely,” officials wrote in documents presented Friday.

The data also provided the first look at how the new Omicron variant — which was discovered late last month in South Africa — can have an impact in Canada.

The World Health Organization has warned it could slow the world’s fight against crushing the pandemic, and several countries like Canada have imposed travel restrictions on African nations to limit its spread.

PHAC officials wrote that Omicron has been found in seven jurisdictions in Canada, and the majority of those cases are linked to international travel or close contact with travellers.

However, there is some suspected community transmission. All cases have either been asymptomatic or mild in nature, officials said.

Preliminary data suggests Omicron has the potential to spread faster than Delta, but it’s not known whether it poses a higher or lower risk of severe illness and death. Early data from South Africa shows Omicron does not cause more severe illness, but officials said more data is needed to get a definitive answer.

Vaccine effectiveness against Omicron is under investigation. However, officials said it’s possible the variant could decrease vaccine protection against infection, but some level of protection against severe disease is likely to remain.

Omicron may also be able to escape immunity from prior infection, PHAC suggests in its modelling. In Canada and across the world, cases have been reported in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“With the possibility of waning protection of vaccines, vaccinating children and providing booster doses to adults could help reduce the impact through 2022,” officials said.

While Delta remains dominant, disease activity can be reduced if transmission levels decrease, PHAC officials added.

— with files from Reuters