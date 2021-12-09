Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Heavy rain headed for London and southwestern Ontario Friday: Environment Canada

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 3:58 pm
Rain on a window pane during a very wet grey and cold English winter. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images). View image in full screen
Rain on a window pane during a very wet grey and cold English winter. (Photo by In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images). Getty Images

A special weather statement has been issued for London and other parts of southwestern Ontario heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada is reporting that heavy rain and strong winds are expected Friday night into Saturday night for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The rain is expected to start Friday night in the southwest region and spread over the remainder of southern Ontario.

The weather agency said people should expect heavy showers at times before the temperature drops and the showers turn into snow Saturday night.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 — London-area health units urge small holiday gatherings amid rising case rates

Between 25 and 45 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the rain, people are warned that the wind could reach gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour starting Saturday afternoon, with winds in the northwest gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

People are being warned that the area may experience downed, damaged trees or power outages due to the strong winds.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagLdnont tagMiddlesex County tagHeavy Rain tagStrathroy taglondon weather tagParkhill tagKomoka tagheavy wind tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers