Heavy rain headed for London and southwestern Ontario Friday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement has been issued for London and other parts of southwestern Ontario heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada is reporting that heavy rain and strong winds are expected Friday night into Saturday night for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and eastern and western Middlesex County.

The rain is expected to start Friday night in the southwest region and spread over the remainder of southern Ontario.

The weather agency said people should expect heavy showers at times before the temperature drops and the showers turn into snow Saturday night.

Between 25 and 45 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the rain, people are warned that the wind could reach gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour starting Saturday afternoon, with winds in the northwest gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

People are being warned that the area may experience downed, damaged trees or power outages due to the strong winds.