New weather alerts issued with more heavy rain headed to B.C.’s South Coast

After a brief reprieve, British Columbia’s South Coast is once again bracing for heavy rain.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Whistler, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, with a new storm forecast to arrive Friday.

The national weather and climate agency is forecasting between 40 and 60 mm of rain, with up to 80 mm possible near the North Shore and Howe Sound.

Snowfall of between 15 and 20 cm is forecast near Whistler, the Coquihalla Summit and Allison Pass on Highway 3.

The weather system is also forecast to deliver winds of up to 60 km/h, gusting to 80.

“Freezing levels will range between 500 and 1000 metres with this system. Whistler and the high elevation mountain passes, particularly Highways 3, 5, and the Sea to Sky, can expect heavy snow,” Environment Canada said.

“Strong southeast winds will accompany the front. The strongest winds are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.”

The heavy precipitation and strong winds are forecast to ease late Saturday.