Man in custody after 2 people stabbed inside Halifax apartment building

Halifax Regional Police say a man is in custody after two people were stabbed at an apartment building in Halifax.

In a release, police say the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road on Tuesday evening.

The victims were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“No other persons are being sought in connection with this incident,” police said in a statement.

Police don’t believe the incident is random and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.