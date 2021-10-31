N.S. RCMP investigating shooting and stabbing at Halloween party

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a Halloween party in Pictou that allegedly ended with a shooting, home invasion and stabbing.
Police said they were alerted at 3:11 a.m. Sunday by a report of a shooting on Veterans Drive.
They said a 22-year-old New Glasgow man shot at a woman outside the home where the party was being held.
“The woman was not injured and ran inside, locking the door,” RCMP said in a news release.
“The suspect smashed a door window gaining access to the home and stabbed a person inside before being tackled by people at the gathering.”
Police said the suspect suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital.
“The stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by EHS, and released,” RCMP noted.
RCMP said this was not a random incident and there is no further threat to the public.
