Crime

N.S. RCMP investigating shooting and stabbing at Halloween party

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 31, 2021 12:40 pm
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating multiple incidents, including shooting, home invasion and stabbing at a gathering in Pictou. View image in full screen
Pictou County District RCMP is investigating multiple incidents, including shooting, home invasion and stabbing at a gathering in Pictou. File / Global News

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a Halloween party in Pictou that allegedly ended with a shooting, home invasion and stabbing.

Police said they were alerted at 3:11 a.m. Sunday by a report of a shooting on Veterans Drive.

Read more: Police investigating 2 shootings over 24-hour period in Dartmouth neighbourhood

They said a 22-year-old New Glasgow man shot at a woman outside the home where the party was being held.

“The woman was not injured and ran inside, locking the door,” RCMP said in a news release.

“The suspect smashed a door window gaining access to the home and stabbed a person inside before being tackled by people at the gathering.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect suffered serious injuries, and remains in hospital.

“The stabbing victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated by EHS, and released,” RCMP noted.

RCMP said this was not a random incident and there is no further threat to the public.

