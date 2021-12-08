Saskatoon Christmas decoration vandals caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

Early Sunday morning, Charyl Miranda’s home security camera captured a person destroying the Christmas lawn decorations at her Saskatoon home.

Miranda says she and her husband have collected their Christmas lawn decorations over the last few years and put them up early this year to brighten up the neighbourhood.

The video shows the person hopping the fence around 6 a.m. and jumping on three blow-up Christmas decorations before running to a nearby vehicle and speeding off.

“He jumped like a trampoline,” Miranda said. “Especially on the big Santa Claus.”

Now, the homeowners are devastated — they say their three largest decorations were completely smashed to pieces.

“It’s so sad and frustrating,” Miranda said. “It’s not about the money, it’s the hard work that you do. Every day in the morning my husband goes here just to fix everything and then all of a sudden in a minute they were destroyed.”

“We put these decorations up in (November),” she continued. “My husband built this just for the kids who come here every morning to my daycare so they (can) see it.”

They contacted Saskatoon police for help — but were told the home security footage wasn’t clear enough.

Global News reached out to the Saskatoon Police Service about the issue but did not receive a response at the time this story was published.

“It’s the first time (this has happened),” Miranda said. “And (it’s a) good thing we have a camera but (I’m) sad to say we cannot see the face of the guy and the plate number of the driver.”

Now Miranda is left to see if neighbours can help identify the person or people who did this.

“We’re hoping that they can recognize who he is –and his friends –and give them a lesson,” she said Tuesday.

They aren’t looking for compensation, she adds. They’d just like answers about the incident and to prevent the same thing from happening to anyone else this holiday season.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Saskatoon police.