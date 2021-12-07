Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Laval police seek shooter after gunfire at library leaves teen injured

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 6:47 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal to host forum in January on ways to reduce gun violence in the city' Montreal to host forum in January on ways to reduce gun violence in the city
Montreal mayor Valérie Plante is following through on an election promise. The city and its police force have announced a first step to prioritize public safety, but it won't take place until the new year. As Global's Olivia O'malley reports, critics say that's not soon enough. – Nov 29, 2021

An 18-year-old man is recovering in hospital from his injuries after being shot inside a Laval-Ouest Library.

According to Laval Police, gun shots were reported just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence and crime

The shooter, who remains at large, is said to have fired his weapon multiple times through a window from outside the Philippe-Panneton municipal building.

Trending Stories

The victim, who is known to police, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to Allen Ouellette of Laval police.

There were no reports of other injuries.

READ MORE: Quebec provincial police will train officers to deal with people in mental health crisis

Police have made no arrests and say the investigation continues.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Laval police tagLaval library shooting tagMontreal crime library shooting tagMontreal library shooting tagQuebec library shooting tagShots fired inside Laval library tagShots fired inside quebec library tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers