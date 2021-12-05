Quebec introduces $52 million in new funding to tackle gun violence and crime

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec says it plans to invest $52 million to help community groups that work with young people in a bid to prevent gun violence and crime.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced the funding Sunday at a morning press conference, saying the money is necessary to lead youth toward positive alternatives to violent crime.

The news follows recent announcements from the provincial government meant to combat gun violence, especially in Montreal.

The city has seen a spate of shootings in recent months, and the killings of four teenagers this year have prompted calls for more to be done to end the violence.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says authorities must act to improve socio-economic conditions and community infrastructures that affect young people in order to keep them away from crime.

Provincial Indigenous Affairs Minister Ian Lafrenière says $366,000 of the new funding will go toward hiring an Indigenous community development adviser to work with Montreal police to help better address the needs of people in vulnerable situations.