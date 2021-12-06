Semi truck driver dies in highway collision near Davidson, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Saskatchewan say a semi truck driver died following a serious collision on Monday on Highway 11 between Regina and Saskatoon.

The Craik, Sask. RCMP detachment responded to a collision involving two semi trucks with trailers about 10 kilometres north of Davidson, Sask., just after 2 a.m.

The crash resulted in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 being blocked. However, the northbound lanes were reopened on Monday afternoon.

Investigators determined that a northbound semi tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed. A second northbound semi travelling behind the first semi collided into it.

There were two occupants in the jack-knifed truck, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The lone driver of the second semi was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say family members have been notified.

The investigation by members of Craik RCMP and the RCMP Collision Reconstruction team into the cause of the collision is ongoing.