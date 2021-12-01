Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 people killed after head-on crash in North Battleford, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 1, 2021 9:37 am
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask. View image in full screen
Battleford RCMP say a black Dodge SX heading southbound crossed the highway into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Trailblazer. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say alcohol may be a factor after two people were killed in a head-on crash in North Battleford.

Mounties said the collision happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday between the 8th Avenue and 13 Avenue intersection on the east side of the city.

Read more: Saskatchewan man dead following head-on crash on Alberta’s Highway 41

According to police, a black Dodge SX heading southbound crossed the highway into oncoming traffic.

One northbound vehicle swerved to miss the Dodge SX before it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

A passenger in the Dodge SX, a 53-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.

A second passenger in the Dodge SX, a 56-year-old man, was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released their names.

Read more: Edmonton Huskies football team help motorcycle crash victim on Saskatchewan highway

The 56-year-old driver of the Dodge SX was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital for treatment of what RCMP said are serious injuries. There is no update on the condition of the driver.

Battleford RCMP said the four occupants of the Trailblazer received minor injuries and were able to walk away from the collision.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their investigation. Those restrictions have been lifted.

Click to play video: 'Work being done to fight impaired driving in Saskatchewan' Work being done to fight impaired driving in Saskatchewan
Work being done to fight impaired driving in Saskatchewan – Sep 24, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagCrash tagSask RCMP tagCollision tagNorth Battleford tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagNorth Battleford News tagBattleford RCMP tagNorth Battleford Collision tagNorth Battleford Crash tagNorth Battleford Head-on Crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers