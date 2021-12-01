2 people killed after head-on crash in North Battleford, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say alcohol may be a factor after two people were killed in a head-on crash in North Battleford.

Mounties said the collision happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday between the 8th Avenue and 13 Avenue intersection on the east side of the city.

According to police, a black Dodge SX heading southbound crossed the highway into oncoming traffic.

One northbound vehicle swerved to miss the Dodge SX before it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

A passenger in the Dodge SX, a 53-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene.

A second passenger in the Dodge SX, a 56-year-old man, was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released their names.

The 56-year-old driver of the Dodge SX was flown by STARS air ambulance to a Saskatoon hospital for treatment of what RCMP said are serious injuries. There is no update on the condition of the driver.

Battleford RCMP said the four occupants of the Trailblazer received minor injuries and were able to walk away from the collision.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while police carried out their investigation. Those restrictions have been lifted.

